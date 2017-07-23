Tensions High In Jerusalem Over Recent Escalation In Violence

The mood was grim in East Jerusalem on Sunday as Palestinians voiced concern over the deadliest outbreak of violence between Israel and Palestinians for years.

On Saturday Israel sent extra troops into the occupied West Bank and its police broke up a crowd of stone-throwing Palestinians in Jerusalem.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said one Palestinian was killed during a separate clash outside the city, taking the death toll from the past two days to seven.

Three Israelis were stabbed to death on Friday while eating dinner in a West Bank settlement.

Hours earlier, three Palestinians were killed in violence prompted by Israel’s installation of metal detectors at entry points to the Noble Sanctuary-Temple Mount compound in Jerusalem’s walled Old City.

Resident Of Jerusalem, Ayat Abu Libdah said “These gates (referring to metal detectors) affect our religion, they should remove these gates because this is a sacred site. We go there to pray for God, we should have the flexibility to go and pray there whenever we want and it should be open for all Muslims.

“What happened (referring to the killing of Israeli policemen near the compound on July 14) is in the past now, but no one should mess with this sacred site and the gates should be removed and I appreciate everyone who is standing against these gates, it is a matter of religion now not more than that.”

Israel decided to install the metal detectors at the entry point to the shrine in Jerusalem about a week ago after the killing of two Israeli policemen stationed there.