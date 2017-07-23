U.S. Team Ready For Rematch With Costa Rica In Semi-Final

The United States men’s national team will look to avenge an embarrassing loss to Costa Rica when they take the field late Saturday night in the Gold Cup semi-final at AT&T Stadium in Texas.

The Americans will try to wash out the bad taste from November 2016 in Costa Rica, a 4-0 blowout by the Ticos in a World Cup qualifier that precipated the ouster of Jurgen Klinsmann as U.S. head coach.

“, I think we definitely evolved since the last time we faced them (Costa Rica), we definitely struggled on the road in Costa Rica but I think it’s a new game, we have a new team with a new group of guys, new feel and yeah I think as our game’s going on we’re progressively getting better, I mean Costa Rica has been a great team, they’ve fared well in the tournament, they haven’t allowed too many goals so I mean it’s gonna be a tough matchup but I think we’re ready.

” I know the guys and me we’re ready to go out there because we’re one step away from the final, I mean at the end of the day we came into this Gold Cup to win it, not just to compete but we’re trying to hold some silver at the end.”

New head coach Bruce Arena has the U.S. playing better over the past several months and expects the match against Costa Rica to play out much differently than November.

“Well they are a very good team with a very good defensive record, all things indicate it will be a low scoring game and so certainly the U.S. will do very well to get an early goal,” Arena said at a news conference.

The other Gold Cup semi-final will see Mexico face off against Jamaica Sunday night at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles with the final taking place Wednesday just outside of San Francisco.