[Updated] Several Feared Dead In Kara Multiple Crash

Several people have been killed in multiple accidents that occurred on the Kara axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

According to an eyewitness, a container-carrying articulated truck suspected to have lost its brakes or suffered a burst tyre rammed into two commercial buses dropping off passengers at the bus stop.

When Channels Television crew visited the scene of the accident which occurred on Sunday evening, a few survivors were seen with various degrees of injuries while others in more critical conditions have been rushed to the hospitals.

See photos below: