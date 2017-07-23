[Updated] Several Feared Dead In Kara Multiple Crash

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated July 23, 2017

Several people have been killed in multiple accidents that occurred on the Kara axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

According to an eyewitness, a container-carrying articulated truck suspected to have lost its brakes or suffered a burst tyre rammed into two commercial buses dropping off passengers at the bus stop.

When Channels Television crew visited the scene of the accident which occurred on Sunday evening, a few survivors were seen with various degrees of injuries while others in more critical conditions have been rushed to the hospitals.

See photos below:


More on Local

Boko Haram: 43 Surrendered Insurgents Airlifted For Deradicalisation

Baby, Nine Others Killed In Osun Accident

Shettima Orders Recruitment Of 300 Graduates In Borno

Rainy Season Will Not Stop Our Projects Delivery – Wike

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV