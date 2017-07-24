15 Parties Call For Restructuring Of Nigeria

A coalition of 15 political parties led by the Chairman of the Labour Party, Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, have joined the call for the restructuring of the country.

At a news conference in Abuja, the coalition decried the economic recession in the country and its attendant high rate of unemployment.

It said the only solution to the problems plaguing the nation was restructuring.

Specifically, the Labour Party Chairman said the coalition was committed to “economic, political and internal restructuring of Nigeria.

He added that it was also committed to empowering Nigerian youths, women and person with disability through a well-articulated policy towards a better Nigeria.

The coalition is also keen on respect for the rule of law and protection of the country’s democratic institutions and in building a nation where equity and justice are the guiding principles.

The coalition, however, warned politicians against hate speeches and other actions capable of overheating the polity.

“We call on all politicians and well-meaning Nigerians to join this coalition and desist from making inflammatory statements capable of overheating the democratic process but to allow themselves to be guided by the provisions of the Political Parties’ Code of Conduct 2013 and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

The coalition is the latest to join the call for the restructuring of the country. Many prominent Nigerians and regional leaders have called for the country to be restructured amid increasing tensions.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Ex-military head of state Ibrahim Babangida and a former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, are among those that have called for restructuring.

Kolade, Ezeife, Others Say Nigeria Must Explore New Ways

Elder statesmen from the southern part of the country have also called for restructuring. They include a former United Kingdom High Commissioner, Christopher Kolade; former governor of Old Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife; and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Major General Ike Nwachukwu (retd).

But the Federal Government and the ruling All Progressives Congress have said restructuring is not a priority.

“What is more important? To fix the economy or embark on political issues and the different interpretations that the public gives to it? We are committed to the economy and it says it all in the manifesto,” the National Chairman of the APC, John Oyegun, said on June 29 during an appearance on Channels Television’s breakfast show, Sunrise Daily.

Two weeks earlier, during an appearance on Politics Today, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said, “The priority of this government is to revamp the economy and the priority of this government right now is to ensure that we fight corruption and put this country on a very stable footing. The issue of restructuring might come later but right now it is not on our front burner.”