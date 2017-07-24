CAHN Qualifier: Home Based Eagles To Face Benin Republic

The home-based Eagles will face Benin Republic in the final round of qualifiers for the 2018 African Nations Championships (CAHN).

The west African side advanced to the final round of qualifiers after defeating Togo 3-2 on aggregate in the return leg of their tie.

Benin Republic will host Nigeria in the first leg in Cotonou on August 13, while the return leg will hold at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano, Nigeria a week later.

