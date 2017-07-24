Chelsea’s Morata Is A Complete Striker – Ancelotti

As Bayern Munich prepared on Monday for their friendly match against Chelsea, the Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti was asked to assess Chelsea’s new signing Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid.

Ancelotti is well placed to comment as he coached Morata when they were both in Madrid. The Italian described the young Spaniard as “a fantastic striker” who could compete in a variety of positions.

“Al Morata is a fantastic striker, young. I think Chelsea have a really good signing because he is a player who can really help, help the team to be better. He is a complete striker, he can play in different positions.

“In my time at Real Madrid he played central striker sometimes, sometimes he played on side, in all positions with efficiency. He is a really good striker because – the type that works for the team a lot also.” Ancelotti said during a press conference.

Also able to comment is James Rodriguez who has just joined Bayern from Real Madrid where he was able to watch Morata. “He scores goals because that is what he knows how to do,” was Rodriguez’s assessment.

Bayern Munich will play Chelsea in Singapore on Tuesday in their friendly match as part of the International Champions Cup tournament.

Bayern suffered a humiliating 4-0 loss to AC Milan in a Shenzhen friendly on Saturday and will be looking for a better result in Singapore.

Reporters wanted to know if Arturo Vidal was for sale, after rumours that Manchester United might be interested.

Ancelotti said: “Vidal, Vidal, there is no way – Vidal is our player. I have a lot of confidence. I know there are rumours, but he is used to have rumours in this period and Vidal will stay with us 100 percent.”

Asked about Renato Sanches being offered on loan to another team, Ancelotti said Sanches was training with the team at present with the possible options of staying with Bayern or going to another team to be discussed.

“The market stops the 31st of August and in this moment Renato is training with us, and I think we have time together to reach a decision together. There can be a possibility but also can be a possibility that he stays with us and helps us during the season.”