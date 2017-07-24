China Urges India To Stop Provocations

China urged India on Monday to immediately withdraw all troops that have illegally entered China, stating that the nation would defend its territorial sovereignty at all costs.

Indian troops crossed the China-India boundary into Chinese territory in mid-June to obstruct road construction in China’s Donglang region.

“The determination and will of China to defend its sovereignty is unwavering and indomitable. It will spare no effort to safeguard its sovereignty and security interests. Chinese border troops have taken emergency response measures in the area and will step up deployment and training in response to the situation,” said Wu Qian, spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense at a press conference in Beijing.

Wu urged India to immediately withdraw its troops, describing the request as a prerequisite to resolving the situation.

“We strongly urge India to take solid measures to correct its mistakes, desist from provocation, and go toward the same direction with China so as to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas,” said Wu.

The spokesman warned India to abandon any impractical illusions.

The history of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in the past 90 years has demonstrated its increasing capacities and unshakable determination to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, he said.

It’s easier to shake a mountain than the PLA, Wu added.