‘Dunkirk’ Makes Debut At Top Of U.S. Weekend Box Office

‘Dunkirk’ topped the North American box office for the weekend which ended on Sunday with the War Two movie bringing in an estimated $50.5 million in its debut.

“Dunkirk” recounts the evacuation by civilians and military of some 400,000 British and Allied soldiers stranded on the desolate French beach of Dunkirk, across the English Channel port of Dover.

In second place is ‘Girls Trip,’ a new release with an estimated box office haul of $30.37 million. The comedy, which stars Queen Latifah, Regina Hall and Jada Pinkett Smith, is about a group of friends on a trip to New Orleans.

Spinning his web in third place, “Spider-Man: Homecoming” brought in an estimated $22 million over the weekend.

“The War for the Planet of the Apes” landed in fourth place with estimated weekend takings of $20.4 million, according to boxofficemojo.com.

Rounding out the top five was “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” that brought in an estimated $17 million.