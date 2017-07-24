I have No Intention To Defect, Says Ex PDP National Secretary

A Former National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Wale Oladipo, says he has no intention of defecting to another party.

He affirmed his commitment to the party following the Supreme Court’s judgement which upheld Ahmed Makarfi as the authentic chairman of the PDP.

Oladipo who was speaking to journalists in Ile-Ife, Osun State where supporters welcomed him back home said he had no intention to leave the party for another in spite of the ruling.

According to him, the PDP is the only party that gives anyone the ability to fulfil their potentials hence his resolve to work in tandem with the policies and principles of the party solidly to rebuild it.

Furthermore, while urging the present leadership of the PDP to reconcile all parties, he assured that he would alongside other leaders of the party in Osun State, work as a team to present a formidable candidate that will lead the party to victory in the 2018 Governorship elections.

Both factions had been at loggerheads since May 21, 2016, when Senator Ali Modu Sheriff was purportedly removed at the party’s convention held in Port Harcourt.

With the latest judgment, however, the crisis rocking the party has formally been brought to an end with many saying Nigeria will now have a viable opposition.