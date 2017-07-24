Man City Sign Benjamin Mendy From Monaco

Channels Television  
Updated July 24, 2017

Manchester City have completed the signing of Benjamin Mendy from Monaco.

The Frenchman signed a five-year deal and has now joined his new teammates in America on the Club’s pre-season tour.

“I am absolutely delighted to be joining Manchester City.

“They are one of Europe’s leading Clubs and in Pep Guardiola they have a manager committed to play attacking football.

“I am sure that over the next few years we will be successful.” Mendy told mancity.com.

Mendy, 23, who joined Marseille’s rivals Monaco in 2016, made 38 appearances and scored one goal with the Ligue 1 club.

Mendy’s impressive performances for Monaco earned him a place in the prestigious Ligue 1 Team of the Year for 2016/17 season.

Read Also: Man City Signs Danilo From Real Madrid On Five-Year Contract  


More on Sports

Morata To Make His Chelsea Debut Against Bayern Munich

Chelsea’s Morata Is A Complete Striker – Ancelotti

Tokyo Kicks Off Three-Year Countdown To 2020 Olympic Games

CAHN Qualifier: Home Based Eagles To Face Benin Republic

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV