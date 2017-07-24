Man City Sign Benjamin Mendy From Monaco

Manchester City have completed the signing of Benjamin Mendy from Monaco.

The Frenchman signed a five-year deal and has now joined his new teammates in America on the Club’s pre-season tour.

“I am absolutely delighted to be joining Manchester City.

“They are one of Europe’s leading Clubs and in Pep Guardiola they have a manager committed to play attacking football.

“I am sure that over the next few years we will be successful.” Mendy told mancity.com.

Proud to announce you guys that I’ve officially joined @ManCity today !! 🐝🔵 A dream come true to play under Pep’s orders 🙏😍 #BM22 pic.twitter.com/3X18oIzDmC — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) July 24, 2017

Mendy, 23, who joined Marseille’s rivals Monaco in 2016, made 38 appearances and scored one goal with the Ligue 1 club.

Mendy’s impressive performances for Monaco earned him a place in the prestigious Ligue 1 Team of the Year for 2016/17 season.

