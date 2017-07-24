Morata To Make His Chelsea Debut Against Bayern Munich

Chelsea and Bayern Munich are preparing for their friendly match on Tuesday in Singapore as part of the International Champions Cup.

Chelsea boss, Antonio Conte has hailed new signing Alvaro Morata, who joined from Real Madrid, as a young player with “a lot of experience” from his time at Madrid and Juventus.

Conte said it was part of his plan for Morata to play at least some of the match against Bayern.

“Morata? Well, Morata I think is a young player but with a lot of experience in his career because he played with two big teams like Real Madrid and Juventus. He played different games too in Champions League, he won the last Champions League.

“I think he can have a good impact in the Premier League. For sure the Premier League is a different league if you compare the Premier League with the leagues of the other countries because for me this league is very tough. It is very physically strong but Morata is ready to have a good impact in the Premier League,” Conte said.

Conte was asked if Alvaro Morata will play against Bayern Munich, he said: “Yeah, yeah, yeah in my plan. In my plan is to give him the possibility to play a part of the game against Munich. For sure not from the start because he arrived only yesterday. He started to work very strong yesterday and today. And for sure I want to give him the opportunity to play a part of the game against Bayern Munich.”

Conte gave an update on the condition of Pedro, who suffered in a collision with Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina during Saturday’s friendly in China. The winger received medical treatment in China and has been sent home to recover.

The manager said Pedro had suffered multiple facial fractures but it was expected he can return to training, wearing a mask, after about 10 days.

“The situation was more serious because I hoped it would be only a concussion. Instead, he had multiple fracture but I think with a mask in 10 days he could come back to work with us. And about Kenedy. Kenedy understood his mistake and he is sorry for sure about this.”

Finally, Conte commented on Kenedy, the Brazilian who posted photographs and offensive comments about China during the team’s visit.

Kenedy deleted his posts and put up an apology after the incident.

The club made a full apology to Chinese fans.

“Kenedy understood his mistake and he is sorry for sure about this,” was Conte’s comment.