National Unity: I Have No Fear About Agitations, Says Gowon

Former Military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (retd), has expressed optimism that Nigeria will remain one indivisible nation despite its diversity.

The former president made the declaration at the 50th-anniversary celebration of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) Ibadan.

Gen. Gowon expressed confidence that the present generation would do all within its power to restore glory and dignity to the country.

He dismissed the calls for cessation by some groups in the country as mere agitations that cannot stand. He added that the strength of the Nigerian nation lies in its diversity and called on the youth not to allow themselves to be used as willing tools of discord.

He said, “I have such confidence in Nigeria and I have such confidence in the youths of this country that they will make sure that they take over and do better than what we left for them.

“I have no fear about all these rantings, etcetera. I have confidence in all of you that you will make sure that you keep this country going and even make it greater. Our diversity is our greatest source of unity and strength.”