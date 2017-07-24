Navy Nabs Seven Suspected Fake Naval Officers

Seven persons alleged to be fake naval officers under the name Merchant Navy have been arrested by the Nigerian Navy Shipyard Pathfinder.

According to the Navy, the fake officers had allegedly defrauded unsuspecting citizens.

The base Intelligence Officer, NNS Pathfinder, Commander Mamman Aluchi made this known while parading them at the base in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

According to him, such persons pose a threat to the nation’s security as similar groups have been found to recruit thousands of so-called officers trained sometimes with arms.

One of the suspects however said his group is a registered legal entity.