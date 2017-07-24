Rann Bombing Remains A Traumatic Incident- Air Force

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has expressed regrets to all concerned over the bombing of an IDP camp in Rann, a community in Kalabalge Local Government Area of Borno State earlier in the year.

The force in a statement explained that it is already engaging humanitarian organisations in the northeast with a view to understanding their programmes and locations in order to prevent gaps in communication while providing succour to families of victims.

“It is important to reiterate that no NAF pilot leaves his base with the intention of going to kill the same set of people that he greatly sacrifices day and night to protect. The unfortunate bombing of innocent civilians in Rann, Borno State has, therefore, remained a traumatic incident for the NAF pilots involved and indeed, the entire NAF community.

“The Nigeria Air Force solicits the understanding and support of all Nigerians and members of the international community regarding the tragic incident.”

In January a Military plane accidentally dropped a bomb inside a settlement in Borno State, killing several persons.

A spokesman for the military, who confirmed the incident to Channels Television on January 17, acknowledged that the incident was an error deeply regretted by the military.

At a press briefing last Friday, the Defence Headquarters said the lack of appropriate marking of the IDP camp was responsible for the accidental bombing in the community.

The defence spokesman, Major General John Eneche, said the IDP camp was not supposed to be built in that community.

He stated further that the various boards of inquiry into the incidence have recommended that all locations should be marked appropriately on the operational map to avoid a recurrence of such.