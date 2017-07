Official Results: APC Sweeps All Chairmanship Seats In Lagos LG Polls

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has officially released the results of the elections into the 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas of the state.

The Chairman of LASIEC, Justice Ayotunde Phillips, announced this in a statement signed on Monday by the Director of Public Affairs, LASIEC, Oladapo Olatunde.

According to the statement, the All Progressives Congress (APC) won all the chairmanship seats in across the state in Saturday’s elections.

See results below:

APC won all the 57 Chairmanship seats while it also won 369 Councillorship seats. PDP won four Councillorship seats while Accord party won three councillorship seats.

PDP (Councillorship seats)

Agege LGA Ward C Itire Ikate LCDA Ward A Ikorodu LGA Ward D Oriade LCDA Ward A

ACCORD Party (Councillorship seats)

Agege LGA Ward E Ikosi Isheri Ward D Somolu LGA Ward E

AGBADO OKE-ODO LCDA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALLIANCE FOR DEMOCRACY (AD) AINA MICHEAL OLUKAYODE 1314 M 2 ALL PROGRESSIVE CONGRESS (APC) AROGUN AUGISTINE ADEOYE 6131 WINNER M 3 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) ONALAJA OLAWALE KAMILUDEEN 1186 M 4 LABOUR (LP) SOGUNRO SUNDAY EMMANUEL 514 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALLIANCE FOR DEMOCRACY (AD) BUSARI ESTHER IHUOMA 1314 M 2 ALL PROGRESSIVE CONGRESS (APC) FAMUYIWA DAVID OLADAPO 6131 WINNER M 3 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) SHOTADE OFOETAN OMOBOLANLE 1186 M 4 LABOUR (LP) OZUBA REMI CHIZOBA 514 M AGBOYI KETU LCDA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE CONGRESS (APC) OLADELE

OSHINOWO 10,701

WINNER M 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) TAMBI OLUWA

GBENGA PETER 1759 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE CONGRESS (APC) MUFALILU

OLATUNJI

OKUSI 10,701

WINNER M 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) OGBEDE

DONALD 1,759 M

AJEROMI IFELODUN LGA

CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) AYOOLA FATAI

ADEKUNLE 17663

WINNER M 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY (PDP) JOSHUA JEFF

JOSEPH ECHEZONA 6607 M 3 LABOUR PARTY (LP) YOUNG EDWIN

CHUKWUELOKE 155 M 4 ALL PROGRESSIVE

GRAND ALLIANCE

(APGA) OKONKWO

EMMANUEL FIDELIS 151 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

PARTY (APC) IGWE APPOLONIA

NKEM 17663

WINNER M 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY (PDP) FATAI AZEEZ 6607 M 3 LABOUR PARTY (LP) ADENEYE ST MATHEW DANIEL 155 M 4 ALL PROGRESSIVE

GRAND ALLIANCE

(APGA) SIMON MAJOR

ORJI 151 M

ALIMOSHO LGA

CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALLIANCE FOR DEMOCRACY (AD) OGUNSANYA

ONANUGA OLATUNDE 265 M 2 ALL PROGRESSIVE

PARTY (APC) SULAIMON JELILI

ADEWALE 5514

WINNER M 3 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) LAWAL SAHEED

ABIODUN 1344 M 4 LABOUR PARTY (LP) OMOGBOLAHAN

DOSUNMU 1213 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALLIANCE FOR DEMOCRACY (AD) AYENI IBIDUN ISMOT 265 F 2 ALL PROGRESSIVE

PARTY (APC) ADEBISI FRANCIS

ATOYEBI 5514

WINNER M 3 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) AYANWU

CHIMERIE FELIX 1344 M 4 LABOUR PARTY (LP) OSUOHA OKEY

KINGSLEY 1213 M

AMUWO ODOFIN LGA

CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) BURAIMOH

VALENTINE OLUWASEYI 4467

WINNER M 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY (PDP) WEALTH OLUSEGUN

ABAYOMI CHURCHILL 1461 M 3 LABOUR PARTY (LP) BALOGUN ALANI JAMIU 1992 M 4 ALL PROGRESSIVE

GRAND ALLIANCE

(APGA) NWOYE CHINEDU

NKEMAKANAM 622 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) IDRIS OLUSEGUN

ABUBAKAR 4467

WINNER M 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY (PDP) ENILOLOBO OLUMIDE AKINYELE 1461 M 3 LABOUR PARTY (LP) NWANKWO PASCAL

IZUCHUKWU 1992 M 4 ALL PROGRESSIVE

GRAND ALLIANCE

(APGA) OLASUPO KAFAYAT

AJOKE 622 F

APAPA IGANMU LCDA

CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

PARTY (APC) MUHAMMED

AKANDE FUNMILAYO 6924

WINNER F 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY (PDP) MAKANJUOLA

OLATUNJI MURAINA 2473 M 3 LABOUR PARTY (LP) SALAU

OLASUNKANMI HAKEEM 2248 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

PARTY (APC) BALOGUN HAKEEM

AKANBI 6924

WINNER M 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY (PDP) IKUSHIGYA

DANMUSA MUSA 2473 M 3 LABOUR PARTY (LP) ZAKI JOEL 2248 M

APAPA LGA

CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

PARTY (APC) ADELE ELIJAH

OWOLABI 3817

WINNER M 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY (PDP) OLUWA

MOHAMMED OLAJIDE 746 M 3 LABOUR PARTY (LP) WILLIAMS

JOSHUA POPOOLA 770 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

PARTY (APC) GABRIEL KEVIN

OLUWASEUN 3817

WINNER M 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY (PDP) DAUDA MALAM

ALIYU 746 M 3 LABOUR PARTY (LP) UMAR SANI

MOHAMMED 770 M

AYOBO IPAJA LCDA

CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) YUSUF SAKIRU

ADISA 3,478

WINNER M 2 ALLIANCE FOR DEMOCRACY (AD) ADENIYI MATTHEW

ADEGBOYEGA 350 M 3 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) IBRAHIM OLABANJI

MOHAMMED 323 M 4 LABOUR PARTY (LP) OLANREWAJU

LATEEF AJANI 1,299 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) SHOBOWALE BOLA

ABIODUN 3,478

WINNER F 2 ALLIANCE FOR DEMOCRACY (AD) AKUBUIKE

THERESA-MARIS OTITO 350 F 3 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) OMENYE

EMMANUELLA E. 323 F 4 LABOUR PARTY (LP) OGUH JOHN

KENNEDY 1,299 M

BADAGRY LGA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

PARTY (APC) ONILUDE

OLUSEGUN ADENIRAN 13,992

WINNER M 2 LABOUR PARTY (LP) AKOJENU BOLAJI JAMES 1,593 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

PARTY (APC) AKOTOMEH GBETOGO

MAWHENU ANDREW 13,992

WINNER M 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) ADEOYE BABATUNDE

KAMALDEEN 1285 M 3 LABOUR PARTY (LP) FATONJI PIUS

MAUTIN 1593 M

BADAGRY WEST LCDA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) GBENU HENUGBE

JOSEPH 5332

WINNER M 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) SETONJI OJUGBELE

JACOB 935 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) IBRAHEEM RAUF

KAYODE 5332

WINNER M 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) PHILIPS ABOSEDE

ELIZABETH 935 M

BARIGA LCDA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

PARTY (APC) ALABI KOLADE

DAVID 10584

WINNER M 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY (PDP) ADESHINA GANIU ADELAGUN 2437 M 3 LABOUR PARTY (LP) OGUNBORE OLAITAN

ISIAH 2204 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

PARTY (APC) KUPONIYI ADEOLA

ZAINOT 10584

WINNER F 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY (PDP) AKOLOKWU ERNEST CHIKODI 2437 M 3 LABOUR PARTY (LP) ADANDE EMMANUEL

WHENAYO 2204 M

COKER AGUDA LCDA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) AKINYEMI-OBE

MEDINAT OMOBOLANLE ADETUTU 4,605

WINNER F 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) JOHNSON MODUPE

OLABOWALE FADARE 1,551 F 3 LABOUR PARTY (LP) ODEWUNMI

OLADIPO PETER 2,707 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) KALEJAIYE

KUNLE MUYIWA 4,605

WINNER M 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) SAMUEL CHIBUZOR

MBAONU 1,551 M 3 LABOUR PARTY (LP) BARR. FERGUSON

CHIOMA BLESSING 2,707 F

EGBE IDIMU LCDA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

PARTY (APC) SANYAOLU KUNLE

OLOWOOPEJO 7754

WINNER M 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) UDUOMON MICHAEL JOHN 886 M 3 LABOUR PARTY (LP) ALARAPE IREYEMI

JOHN ADEYEMI 1182 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

PARTY (APC) ADEBIYI MUTIU

ADENIYI 7754

WINNER M 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) OWOLABI KAYODE

JOSHUA 886 M 3 LABOUR PARTY (LP) LIASU OLATUNJI

NURENI 1182 M

EJIGBO LCDA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) BELLO MONSURU

OLOYEDE 4,876

WINNER M 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) AKINLUSI ADEWALE

JOHNSON 1,079 M 3 LABOUR PARTY (LP) ADEFENWA IBRAHIM

OLAYINKA 385 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) OLUSUNMADE

OLATUNDE ADEKUNLE 4,876

WINNER M 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) UKPEOJOR SUNDAY

OJONILE 1,079 M 3 LABOUR PARTY (LP) OKPALAKU IFEYINWA

AGNES 385 F

EPE LGA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

PARTY (APC) ADESANYA ADENOLA

ADEDOYIN 21441

WINNER M 2 LABOUR PARTY (LP) OMODUDU

IBRAHIM 948 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

PARTY (APC) AGBADANLA

IBRAHIM ADEBAYO 21441

WINNER M 2 LABOUR PARTY (LP) ADELANA

MATTHEW ADEDOYIN 948 M

EREDO LCDA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) SALIU ADENIYI

RASAQ 10,910

WINNER M 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) AYANTUGA ADEKUNLE

ABIMBOLA 737 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) MURITALA

WASIU 10,910

WINNER M 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) ISMAIL WASIU

OLUWADAISI 737 M

ETI-OSA EAST LCDA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) OLUFUNMI RAFIU

OLATUNJI 6963

WINNER M 2 LABOUR PARTY (LP) EDUNJOBI SEGUN

OLAWALE 533 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) BILIAMINU SAMSON

AGUNBIADE 6963

WINNER M 2 LABOUR PARTY (LP) OMOGBEHIN

ODIAH MABEL 533 F

ETI-OSA LGA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

PARTY (APC) BANKOLE KUYE

ADESEGUN SAHEED 10,628

WINNER M 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) ALAYAKI ADEWALE

QUDUS 1,141 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

PARTY (APC) ADETORO ALIMOT

ADEOLA 10,628

WINNER F 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) EBENEZER AMUTETEH

WALTER 1,141 M

IBA LCDA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ACCORD (A) SOETAN OLUTAYO

DANIEL 320 M 2 ALL PROGRESSIVE

PARTY (APC) OSENI ADEDAYO

RAHMAT RACHEL 8,932

WINNER F 3 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY (PDP) HASSAN ABASS

AREMU 2,070 M 4 LABOUR PARTY (LP) MCDEDE OLUWASEUN

ALABO 935 M 5 ALL PROGRESSIVE

GRAND ALLIANCE

(APGA) AYEDE JOSEPH SOLA 462 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ACCORD (A) LIJOKA NWANNERI

JOY 320 F 2 ALL PROGRESSIVE

PARTY (APC) YAYA ADESHOLA

ISIAKA 8,932

WINNER M 3 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY (PDP) ISAAC ONOME COMFORT 2,070 F 4 LABOUR PARTY (LP) EZENWANKWO

AUGUSTINE 935 M 5 ALL PROGRESSIVE

GRAND ALLIANCE

(APGA) PRINCE AGBAKA FRANK 462 M

IBEJU LEKKI LGA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) SURAKAT SEMIU OLORUNKEMI 17,181

WINNER M 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY (PDP) ELEGBELEYE

IBRAHIM ABIODUN 114 M 3 LABOUR PARTY (LP) AWWAL ADEMOLA ABIODUN NURUDEEN 1,389 M 4 UNITED

PROGRESSIVE PARTY (UPP) IWUCHUKWU

CHINWEIKPE 114 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) ODOFIN JELILI ADEGBOYEGA 17,181

WINNER M 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY (PDP) AJETUMOBI

ABUDU SAHEED 114 M 3 LABOUR PARTY (LP) HASSAN ISIAKA AKOREDE 1,389 M 4 UNITED

PROGRESSIVE PARTY (UPP) KAREEM RASHIDAT ALAJIKI 114 F

IFAKO IJAIYE LGA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) OKE

OLORUNTOBA 6,930

WINNER M 2 LABOUR PARTY (LP) OLOYEDE MUTAIRU ABIODUN 813 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) HAMZAT USMAN

AKANBI 6,930

WINNER M 2 LABOUR PARTY (LP) OLALEYE ADEWUNMI DAVID T. 813 M

IFELODUN LCDA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) SHUAIB FATAI

AJIDAGBA 17,915

WINNER M 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) OLAPADE OLAKUNLE

ARMIYAU 3,378 M 3 LABOUR PARTY (LP) OGUNSANYA SEGUN

DANIEL 1,269 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) KOLEOSHO OLATUNBOSUN

NURUDEEN 17,915

WINNER M 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) CHINEDU IFEANYI

EZUGHA 3,378 M 3 LABOUR PARTY (LP) ANYANWU NKEMDIRIM

HERBERT 1,269 M

IGANDO IKOTUN LCDA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ACCORD (A) OLABODE AHMED 871 M 2 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) ADESINA- WILLIAMS

MORENIKE ABOSEDE 4893

WINNER F 3 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) ADENIRAN EBENEZER

ADENIYI I073 M 4 LABOUR PARTY (LP) ADEWALE STEPHEN

ADENIGBAGBE 1639 M 5 ALL PROGRESSIVE

GRAND ALLIANCE

(APGA) AGBO CHUKWUEMEKA

ANTHONY 95 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ACCORD (A) ADEGBORIOYE

SOLAKUNMI ELIZABETH 871 F 2 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) DADA ADEWUNMI

ISMAILA EMMANUEL 4893

WINNER M 3 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) OBIAMALU JOHN

UDEAGHA I073 M 4 LABOUR PARTY (LP) NWOSU CHARLES

ANOZIE UZODIMMA 1639 M 5 ALL PROGRESSIVE

GRAND ALLIANCE

(APGA) ADEKOYA ADENIYI 95 M

IGBOGBO BAIYEKU LCDA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) OLUSESAN MAYOKUN DAINI 3,895

WINNER M 2 LABOUR PARTY (LP) OGUNLAJA ADEBOWALE OLAYINKA 1,442 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) TITILOLA

ADEGBOYEGA OLADIMEJI 3,895

WINNER M 2 LABOUR PARTY (LP) ODUALA

OMOTAYO OLUWASEUN 1,442 M

IJEDE LCDA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

PARTY (APC) SALISU FATIU JIMOH 2,950

WINNER M 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) LOOKMAN AFINAH ADEWALE 268 M 3 LABOUR PARTY (LP) ONAMADE OLUWATOSIN ADELEKE 122 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

PARTY (APC) GBADEBO MOTUNRAYO ADIJAT 2,950

WINNER F 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) DAMILOLA ODUTAYO LAWAL 268 F 3 LABOUR PARTY (LP) DOKUNMU EKUNDAYO ADEJOKE 122 F

IKEJA LGA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ACCORD (A) OLORUNDIPE BUSOLA DORCAS 338 F 2 ALL PROGRESSIVE

PARTY (APC) BALOGUN MOJEED ALABI 6,191

WINNER M 3 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) OLOWOLAGBA RUKAYAT OMOLARA 990 F 4 KOWA PARTY (KP) RHODES-VIVOUR GBADEBO CHINEDU PATRICK 616 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ACCORD (A) PARK

ORITSETIMEHIN

ISAAC 338 M 2 ALL PROGRESSIVE

PARTY (APC) MAYUNGBE YOMI MUSIBAU 6,191

WINNER M 3 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) OPARAKU PATSY NDIDIAMAKA 990 F 4 KOWA PARTY (KP) SALAMI EMMANUEL ITUA 616 M

IKORODU NORTH LCDA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) BANJO ADEOLA

ADEBISI WINNER M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) AMEEN OLAWALE

IBRAHIM WINNER M

IKORODU LGA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

PARTY (APC) ADESINA AYODEJI

WASIU 5,417

WINNER M 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) OMOBOLAJI

ABIODUN SAHEED 3,224 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

PARTY (APC) OLABANJI–OBA

FOLASADE FLORENCE GRACE 5,417

WINNER F 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) OWOYELE KAMILU

FOLARANMI 3,224 M

IKORODU WEST LCDA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) ADEMEHIN

OLAJUMOKE GANIAT 3,068

WINNER F 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) AKINTOLA Y. WILSON OLUREMI 555 F VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) DADA GABRIEL

OLUSESAN 3,068

WINNER M 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) ORESANYA OLUSOLA ISMAIL 555 M

IKOSI EJIRIN LCDA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) ONANUGA

SAMSON ADENIYI 8,654

WINNER M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) ODULAMI

DARE DAVID 8,654

WINNER M

IKOSI ISHERI LCDA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ACCORD (A) TAIWO OWOLABI IBRAHIM 2571 M 2 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) OYESANYA ABDULFATAI AYODELE 4571

WINNER M 3 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) AKINDUNMADE OLUYINKA REUBEN 814 M 4 LABOUR PARTY (LP) OGUNBOTE MUFUTAU OLANIYI FEHINTOLA 320 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ACCORD (A) OLUKAYODE ADEBIYI TAIWO 2571 M 2 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) ONIKOSI ABOLANLE SAMMY 4571

WINNER F 3 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) NWONU CORNELIUS SUNDAY 814 M 4 LABOUR PARTY (LP) ADETAYO ONANUGA TITILAYO 320 F

IKOYI OBALENDE LCDA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) ATANDA-LAWAL

FUAD ABIMBOLA 7107

WINNER M 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) SAMUEL

AKINWALE O. 756 M 3 LABOUR PARTY (LP) MUHAMMED

JUBRIL MIRINGA 542 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) OGUNDIMU

KABIRU AKANDE 7107

WINNER M 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) ABDULLAHI

DAHIRU AHMADU 756 M 3 LABOUR PARTY (LP) ADEDOYIN

OLUFUNMILAYO HANNAH 542 F

IMOTA LCDA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) AGORO WASIU KUNLE 2510

WINNER M 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) OGUNFOLABI FATAI OLATUNDE 959 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) BENSON SUNDAY AYODELE 2510

WINNER M 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) IKPEGBU EMEZANA WILLIAMS 959 M

IRU-VICTORIA ISLAND LCDA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) ADU RASHEEDAT

ABIODUN UNOPPOSED F VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) OGUNBIYI

OLUSEGUN OLAWALE UNOPPOSED M

ISOLO LCDA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ACCORD (A) ADENIJI

REMILEKUN GRACE 611 F 2 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) OLALEYE

SHAMSUDEEN ABIODUN 7,791

WINNER M 3 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) AJANAKU

MUYIDEEN I 2,740 F 4 LABOUR PARTY (LP) BUSARI

AHIETU OKEH 1,031 F VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ACCORD (A) EKPELU ANTHONY 611 M 2 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) OLASOJU

ADEBAYO BABATUNDE 7,791

WINNER M 3 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) EBENIZER

KEN OBIOMA 2,740 M 4 LABOUR PARTY (LP) ONWUEMENE CHUKWUMA 1,031 M

ITIRE IKATE LCDA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ACCORD (A) BAKARE OYEWOLA ADELAJA 193 M 2 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) APATIRA AHAMMED OLANREWAJU 5,403

WINNER M 3 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) AREMU OLALEKAN ABDULLATEEF 2,630 M 4 LABOUR PARTY (LP) ADEBANJI FEMISAYO ISAAC 879 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTIONS S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ACCORD (A) JOSEPH IFEANYI OHAKIM 193 M 2 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) OLUGBENGA AREMU OYEBODE 5,403

WINNER M 3 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) ONYEJUBA CHRISTY ADANNA 2,630 F 4 LABOUR PARTY (LP) TAOFEEK KAYODE SALAKO 879 M

KOSOFE LGA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) SOFOLA AFOLABI BABATUNDE 7,025

WINNER M 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) OLUFUNSHO DIYA 899 M 3 LABOUR PARTY (LP) ADELEKAN ABDULRAUF AYINDE ENITAN 2,104 M 4 KOWA PARTY (KP) ADEGBIJI OLUWASEUN JOHN 169 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) AWOSOLA EMMANUEL OMOTUYI 7,025

WINNER M 2 LABOUR PARTY (LP) OLAJIDE OLUYEMI OLUTAYO 899 M 3 KOWA PARTY (KP) ORELAJA AKEEM OBIKUNLE 2,104 M 4 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) NTUK EMMANUEL

SUNNY 169 M

LAGOS ISLAND EAST LCDA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) SALAU-BASHUA KAMAL OLAWALE 9060

WINNER M 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) ADEBAYO TEMITOPE MUTIU 1128 M 3 LABOUR PARTY (LP) OLUSEGUN VICTOR DARAMOLA 1790 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) OGBOYE

MONSURU AJIBOLA 9,060

WINNER M 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) GOMEZ

VICTORIA SHADE 1,128 F 3 LABOUR PARTY (LP) ODUNFA BOLARINWA

FATAI AGBOOLA 1,790 M

LAGOS ISLAND LGA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) OLUSI TIJANI ADETOYESE 14,692

WINNER M 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) YISA OLADIMEJI ISMAILA 925 M 3 LABOUR PARTY (LP) KASUMU TAJUDEEN OLANREWAJU 1,211 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) BASHORUN BABATUNDE WADOOD 14,692

WINNER M 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) LAWAL JIMOH 925 M 3 LABOUR PARTY (LP) WILLIAMS ADEBOWALE PETER 1,211 M

LAGOS MAINLAND LGA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ACCORD (A) OJO IDOWU JUDE 97 M 2 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) ESSIEN AJALA

OMOLOLA RASHIDAT (MRS) 8686

WINNER F 3 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) BAMIGBOYE

KAYODE KOLADE 1689 M 4 LABOUR PARTY (LP) GOUALIN

GEORGE EBUDOLA 514 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ACCORD (A) AKINYEMI

OLUWAFUNMILAYO (MRS) 97 F 2 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) EMILAGBA

JUBRIL KOLAWOLE 8686

WINNER M 3 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) SAHEED KASSIM

ADEWALE LASISI OLORUNNISHOLA (MR) 1689 M 4 LABOUR PARTY (LP) KERRY

MAICHIBI LARAI (MRS) 514 F

LEKKI LCDA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) OGIDAN MUKANDASI OLAITAN 13.171

WINNER M 2 LABOUR PARTY (LP) ISMAIL MUSLIM OLATUNJI 331 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) SAHEED

BAKRE TAIWO 13.171

WINNER M 2 LABOUR PARTY (LP) IBRAHIM ISIAKA 331 M MOSAN OKUNOLA LCDA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) ADEBAJO OLABISI DORIS 3877

WINNER F 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) OYENIRAN OYEDEJI OLAPOSI 917 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) OSINOWO ADEDAYO AYODEJI 3877

WINNER M 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) UDUMA LEKWA ANYA (MR) 917 M

MUSHIN LGA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ACCORD (A) SALAUDEEN

AFEEZ ARISEKOLA 4,817 M 2 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) BAMIGBOYE

EMMANUEL OLARENWAJU 13,064

WINNER M 3 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) OLAPADE

ADEKUNLE MICHEAEL 2,405 M 4 LABOUR PARTY (LP) ALAWIYE

IBRAHIM BAYO 231 M 5 KOWA PARTY (KP) ADEBAKIN

SIRAJUDEEN ADEMOLA 95 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ACCORD (A) ADANLAWO

FADAHUNSI (MRS) 4,817 F 2 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) ARUWE

TUNBOSUN HARUNA 13,064

WINNER M 3 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) USMAN

UMAR SULAIMON 2,405 M 4 LABOUR PARTY (LP) OSO

OLUWASEYI (MR) 231 M 5 KOWA PARTY (KP) SHOYEMI

IBRAHIM OLAKUNLE 95 M

ODI-OLOWO OJUWOYE LCDA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ACCORD (A) ABDULAKEEM KOLAWOLE OLUSHEKUN 5098 M 2 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) AJALA RASAQ OLUSOLA 17,358

WINNER 3 LABOUR PARTY (LP) ONISEMO FUAD ISHOLA 144 VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ACCORD (A) ADEKEYE OLUWATOSIN ADETUTU 5098 2 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) JAKANDE OLUSEYI LAWAL 17,358

WINNER 3 LABOUR PARTY (LP) JAMIU OLASUNKANMI SALVADOR 144

OJO LGA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ACCORD (A) ADESHINA SMART ADEWALE 398 M 2 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) IDOWU RASULU OLUSOLA 8,017

WINNER M 3 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) AYILARA ABULRASHEED ADEOLA 2,458 M 4 LABOUR PARTY (LP) MUFUTAU MURITALA OLAMIDE ARUBIEWE 657 M 5 ALL PROGRESSIVE

GRAND ALLIANCE

(APGA) ONIYIDE

OLAJIDE OLANREWAJU 175 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ACCORD (A) HARRISON MARYANN IFECHUKWU 398 F 2 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) UCHE-UBOCHI EDNA OBIANUJI 8,017

WINNER F 3 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) UKATU CHINEDU KINGSLEY 2,458 M 4 LABOUR PARTY (LP) ONUEKWUSI PAULINE NWAKEGO 657 F 5 ALL PROGRESSIVE

GRAND ALLIANCE

(APGA) IHEJIOFOR FIDELIA AZUKA 175 F

OJODU LCDA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ACCORD (A) SODOLAMU

SUNDAY DUROJAIYE 331 M 2 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) OLORO JULIUS

OLUMUYIWA 6,847

WINNER M 3 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) OYEDELE PETER

ADEYEMI 1341 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ACCORD (A) FAKUNMOJU

LATEEF ADEFOWOPE 331 M 2 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) OLUYADI

OLUBUNMI OLUKAYODE 6,847

WINNER M 3 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) OMISAKIN

TIMOTHY OLUFEMI 1341 M

OJOKORO LCDA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) TIJANI HAMMED IDOWU 9,699

WINNER M 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) MOHAMMED ABIOLA MUSIBAUDEEN 1,256 M 3 LABOUR PARTY (LP) ADEFARATI OLATUBOSUN ENOCK 325 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) SESAN SOBANDE 9,699

WINNER M 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) ALUKO-OLOKUN OLALEKAN 1,256 M 2 LABOUR PARTY (LP) EWEJE OLUWASEUN EMMANUEL 325 M

OLORUNDA LCDA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ACCORD (A) SULAYMAN

WASIU AKEE 409 M 2 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) OLATUNDE

SAMSON FOLORUNSO 909

WINNER M 3 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) ADANDE SURU

BABATUNDE JAMES 1122 M 4 LABOUR PARTY (LP) IBILERU GBENGA

EBENEZER 574 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ACCORD (A) ABATI NATHANIEL

OYEYEMI 409 M 2 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) BAMGBOSE

OLUFEMI SAHEED 909

WINNER M 3 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) ORIADE

YUSUF OLORUNRINU 1122 M 4 LABOUR PARTY (LP) AMARVI

STEPHEN TUNDE 574 M

ONIGBONGBO LCDA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ACCORD (A) APENA

AKEEM OLAYEMI 840 M 2 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) OKE

FRANCIS BABATUNDE 4631

WINNER M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ACCORD (A) ADEWALE

GBENGA OYENIY 840 M 2 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) OLAKANLE

OLADOTUN 4631

WINNER M

ORIADE LCDA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) AKINLOLA HASSAN RAMOTALAI OLAREWAJU 11075

WINNER F 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) ALIASAU AZEEZ KEHINDE 3235 M 3 LABOUR PARTY (LP) BABS-OLORUNKEMI ARAFAT EMIOLA 1619 F 4 ALL PROGRESSIVE

GRAND ALLIANCE

(APGA) NNANYERE AKWAFUO INNOCENT 239 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) BADMUS OLANREWAJU MOSHOOD 11075

WINNER M 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) CHIMSOM GOODLUCK SAMSON 3235 M 3 LABOUR PARTY (LP) UGWU JOHNSON CHUKWUMA 1619 M 4 ALL PROGRESSIVE

GRAND ALLIANCE

(APGA) DANIEL BABATOPE OLUKITIBI 239 M

ORILE AGEGE LCDA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ACCORD (A) NINIOLA MORUF ADEGOKE 2352 M 2 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) SUNDAY BABATUNDE 7537

WINNER M 3 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) AKOREDE SHERIFF ADEDOYIN 27 M 4 LABOUR PARTY (LP) OYELAKIN DAMILOLA KABRAT 1379 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ACCORD (A) AWOTOLA MARGARET OLAWANLE 2352 F 2 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) AKANNI OLUWATOYIN KAFILAT 7537

WINNER F 3 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) BOLAWALE OLAJUMOKE NIFEMI 27 F 4 LABOUR PARTY (LP) ODEBUNMI THEOPHILLUS 1379 M

OSHODI ISOLO LGA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) MUSE

ARIYOH BOLAJI IDRIS 8429

WINNER M 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) ADEOLA

SAHED WILLIAMS 3982 M 3 LABOUR PARTY (LP) KAZEEM

LANRE AREGBE 896 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) OSO OLUDAISI

TIMOTHY 8429

WINNER M 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) KALU ODUM. O 3982 M 3 LABOUR PARTY (LP) OSHOMAH

SEZENIYU NIYU 896 M

OTO AWORI LCDA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) ASHAFA MUSIBAU ADEKUNLE PRINCE 6596

WINNER M 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) SAMI OLUKAYODE AYODELE 1108 M 3 LABOUR PARTY (LP) ASHAFA SULAIMON ADESHOLA 1180 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) KAREEM AZEEZ ABIODUN 6596

WINNER M 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) OLAYIWOLA WASIU ADEGBOLA 1108 M 3 LABOUR PARTY (LP) CHINEMELU IZUNDU JOSEPH 1180 M

SOMOLU LGA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ACCORD (A) PETERS OLANREWAJU JOSEPH 2715 M 2 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) ABDUL-HAMMED SALAWU 10511

WINNER M 3 LABOUR PARTY (LP) EKPO

DAVID IDATESIT 440 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ACCORD (A) OYELAJA ABIODUN KAREEM 2715 M 2 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) OLUBOWALE SOSINMI 10511

WINNER M 3 LABOUR PARTY (LP) AYODEJI

ADEWALE

DAVID 440 M

SURULERE LGA CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) AJIDE YOMI

TAJUDEEN YUSUFF 8683

WINNER M 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) AKANDE

OLUFEMI OLUWAFERANMI 1387 M 3 LABOUR PARTY (LP) MOSHOOD

JIMOH OLADIMEJI 981 M VICE CHAIRMANSHIP ELECTION S/N Name of Political

Party Names of

Candidates Vote Scored Voting

Statistics 1 ALL PROGRESSIVE

CONGRESS (APC) YUSUF BAMIDELE SULAIMAN 8683

WINNER M 2 PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC

PARTY (PDP) BABAJIDE BENSON 1387 M 3 LABOUR PARTY (LP) MAKINDE ABIMBOLA OLANREWAJU 981 F