Onnoghen Warns New Magistrates Against Misconduct

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, has warned magistrates against failing to abide by the code of conduct for judicial officers.

Justice Onnoghen gave the warning on Monday at the opening ceremony of the orientation of newly appointed magistrates in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The Chief Justice who was represented by Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Kumai Akaahs, noted that magistrates who fail to abide by the regulations would face severe sanctions.

He stated that every judicial officer must be disciplined, focused and innovative in the performance of their duties and embrace global best practices in their court.

On her part, the administrator of the National Judicial Council, Justice Roselyn Bozimo, highlighted the importance of the orientation.

Justice Bozimo also asked the new judicial officers to embrace global best practices in their various courts.

Others at the event expressed optimism that the appointment and deployment of the magistrates would accelerate justice delivery across the country.