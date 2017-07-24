Oyo, Osun Approve Governing Council For LAUTECH

The Oyo and Osun state governments have announced the immediate constitution of a Governing Council for the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso.

This was disclosed in a statement issued and signed on Monday by the Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Mr Olalekan Alli.

According to the state governments, the seven-man Council would be headed by a retired Head of Service of the Federation, Professor Oladapo Afolabi.

Its members include Professor Lai Olurode, Professor (Mrs) Olaide Adedokun, Mr Abiodun Owonikoko, Mr Isiaka Olagoke, Mr Tise Adenipekun and Mr Bade Adesina.

Mr Alli explained that Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, and his Osun counterpart, Rauf Aregbesola, acted on the powers conferred on them by the laws establishing the institution as ‘Visitors’.

He noted that the tenure of the Council, as mandated by the University Law, shall be for four years from the date of its inauguration unless determined by the Visitors.

The SSG hinted that the governors have also directed the immediate inauguration of the Council, whose mandate shall also be guided by the provisions of the relevant laws establishing LAUTECH.

He said the governors were hopeful that the crisis in the institution would be resolved soonest with the constitution of the Council.