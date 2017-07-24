Pakistan Suicide Bomb Kills At Least 25 In Lahore

A suicide bomber killed at least 25 people, many of them police, in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore on Monday.

Officials said the attack shattered a period of relative calm in Pakistan’s second-largest city.

The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack which wrought carnage near the Lahore Technology Park in the centre of the city.

Police deployed to clear street vendors from the area had been targeted, a police official said.

Rescue workers shifted the wounded to hospital and police officers cordoned off the bomb site as army troops also arrived at the scene.