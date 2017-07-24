South-West Governors Meet In Ogun, Discuss Integration

State governors in Nigeria’s South-West region are deliberating on strategic coalition, unlocking opportunities, and regional development as they meet on Monday in Ogun State.

The leaders met in Abeokuta, the state capital under the aegis of the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission, made up of state governors in the region.

The body was set up in July 2013 by the governments of the South-West states as the institutional and programme management body to support their regional integration agenda.

It was also founded to ensure that the development agenda leads to improvement in the well-being and the quality of the lives of the people of the region.