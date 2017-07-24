Thor And Black Panther Wow At Comic-Con

Thor has lost his invincible hammer and Black Panther shoulders the responsibility of being a new king, in exclusive scenes shown from Disney’s Marvel Studios’ upcoming superhero movies at San Diego’s Comic-Con.

One of the most high-profile draws of the annual convention for pop and nerd culture fans, Marvel’s star-studded panel session on Saturday kicked off with “Thor: Ragnarok,” due in theaters in November.

Director Taika Waititi joined stars Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston and Cate Blanchett to discuss how the Norse god has evolved in the film, specifically as he has lost his power-wielding hammer, is trapped on a planet named Sakaar and has to fight in a gladiator contest with the Hulk.

“I’ve played this character five times now … I got a bit bored with myself and wanted to make something different,” Hemsworth said.

As supervillain Hela (Blanchett) takes over Thor’s home planet of Asgard, he must recruit the help of the superheroes, including his mischievous brother Loki, to stop Hela and prevent Ragnarok – the end of the world.

“T’Challa is someone who got his power from the people around him and his history,” director Ryan Coogler said. “History is something very important to me, my family and African culture.”

Actress Lupita N’yongo said Coogler has depicted a view of Africa never seen before.

she said “You are able to recognise elements of different African cultures and then they just accelerated into the future that Africa will never have because of the disaster that was colonialism.So this is the fantasy ‘what if Africa was never colonised?’ and you see it in the future and it is beautiful.”

Scenes showed T’Challa, joined by his spy Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and warrior Okoyo (Danai Gurira), in slick, explosive fight scenes with a villain named Ulysses (Andy Serkis,) as well as T’Challa’s ambitious brother Erik (Michael B. Jordan).

Marvel announced that its upcoming female superhero standalone film “Captain Marvel” starring Brie Larson will take place in the 1990s, before the events of 2008’s “Iron Man” that set Marvel’s subsequent film franchise in motion.

It also revealed new additions to its 2018 “Ant-Man and the Wasp” film, including Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne and Laurence Fishburne as Dr Bill Foster.