We Should Celebrate, Immortalise Faleti – ARG

A Yoruba Socio-Political group, the Afenifere Renewal Group has said Nigerians should celebrate and not mourn veteran broadcaster, poet and actor Adebayo Faleti.

According to the group, the life of dedication and commitment of Faleti lived should be celebrated and raised as a compass for the youth to follow.

The ARG said in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Kunle Famoriyo, that while the actor would be missed as an “unparalleled repository of Yoruba culture”, his footprints in the annals of Yoruba culture should be celebrated and preserved.

Famoriyo said Faleti was always willing to participate in anything that will promote Yoruba culture and language and that even in his old age, he offered himself as a pioneer member of the Board of Directors of Yoruba Academy, a cultural think-tank organisation established by the ARG.

“We commiserate with the Alaafin of Oyo, the Oyo State Governor, and Baba Faleti’s biological family members,” the group said.

“We also call on all South-West governors to join hands to give Baba Faleti a befitting funeral, while also instituting enduring memorial for him.”

The actor had died on Sunday morning at the University College Hospital Ibadan.

Faleti, a graduate of Ibadan Boys High School and the first person to translate the National Anthem to Yoruba, starred in popular Yoruba movies.

He was also noted for his roles in movies such as Thunderbolt and Saworoide and received many awards including Afro-Hollywood Award for Outstanding Performance in Arts, Order of the Niger (OON), among others.