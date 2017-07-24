We Should Understand President Buhari, We Elected Him Willingly – Adesina

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina says Nigerians ought to by now, understand the personality of the President, Muhammadu Buhari.

He said this during a phone conversation with Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily while being asked why the President did not consider a video recording to address Nigerians formally since his absence.

“It is a matter of personal style, there is no style that you can call ‘the’ style. The style of our President is what you have seen on display and by now two years after he came, I am sure that we should understand him.

“We should know the kind of person he is, we should know how he prefers to do things and that is how the President is.



“That just tells you that that is the way our President is, we elected him willingly and we have seen that this is the way he is.”

This is coming less than 24 hours after the President hosted a delegation of APC governors in London where he is undergoing medical treatment.

According to the delegation, the President is doing well and has not lost any bit of his sense of humour.

The leader of the APC governors, Rochas Okorocha, confirmed this to Mr Adesina adding that the President asked each governor about specific developments in the various states.

It’s been over 60 days since (May 7) that the President travelled to the U.K to attend to his health, handing over authority to Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

About two weeks ago, the Acting President, Osinbajo travelled to London to meet with Buhari and he (Osinbajo) also confirmed that the President was is in high spirits and recuperating fast.

His absence has attracted so much criticism from many, especially some members of the opposition who question why he is yet to at address Nigerians formally when he has received a number of visitors in London.

Subsequently, when the President recently addressed Nigerians via an audio message, it saw more criticism as the message was recorded in the Hausa language.

One of such criticisms came from the Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, who recently, again, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign, alleging that he was on life support as opposed to reports that he was recuperating.