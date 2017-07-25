Next James Bond Film Set For November 2019

The upcoming James Bond film, the 25th in the official 007 canon, is returning to movie theatres in November 2019.

Bond producers announced on Monday that the follow-up to 2015’s Spectre would arrive in approximately 28 months but they did not say who will play Britain’s most famous fictional spy.

Eon Productions and MGM studios said in a statement that the 25th Bond film will be released in U.S. theatres on Nov. 8, 2019, with a slightly earlier release in Britain.

Britain’s Daniel Craig has played Bond in the last four films, including 2012’s “Skyfall” and 2015’s “Spectre.”

The 2015 film took some $880 million at the global box office, according to film tracker BoxOfficeMojo.com.

His reprisal of the role for a fifth time has been the subject of much speculation after the actor said in 2015 that he would rather slash his wrists than play Bond again.

Callum McDougall, the executive producer of the Bond film franchise, told Britain’s BBC Radio last year that Craig, 49, was “absolutely the first choice … We would love Daniel to return as Bond.” he said

Earlier this month, the British press reported that Craig’s role in Bond 25 was “secured,” with producers also keen on reuniting with Oscar-winning “Skyfall” singer Adele for the theme music.

The New York Times, citing two sources close to the production team, reported that Craig’s return to the 007 is a “done deal.”

Meanwhile, actors such as Idris Elba, Tom Hiddleston and Tom Hardy have all been named as potential candidates to step into the fast cars and sharply tailored suits of Bond, MI6’s secret agent 007.

The new film will be written by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, who wrote the last four movies in the franchise.