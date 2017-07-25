Senate Committee On Power Visits Power Project In Niger State

The Senate Committee on Power has visited the Zungeru Hydro Electric Power project in Niger State.

The committee members were received by the project director in charge of the Zungeru Hydro Electric Power project. Engr. Johnson Adewumi.

The project director took the committee around for inspection and explained the points under construction.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the inspection, the chairman, Senate Committee on Power, Sen Enyinnaya Abaribe expressed the committee’s satisfaction on the level of work done.

While promising to help with the constant push for an easy release of fund by the Federal Government to ensure workers do not stop.

Sen Sabi Abdullahi who is the member of the committee, as well as Senator representing Niger North Senatorial District, was faced with the nonpayment of compensations to the displaced villagers on whose land the hydro project is being cited.

Sabi, denied the allegation saying the committee responsible for the financial disbursement would be fair to all affected persons.

The Commissioner for works who is also the chairman committee on compensation, Hon Abdulmalik Cheche expressed shock when he heard of the allegation of nonpayment of compensation and had to defend it.

But the project director expressed satisfaction by the terms of contract saying, he has no regret as accessing fund is never a problem.

He, however, expressed his fear of intimidation by the villagers and hope things would fall in place soon.

The 700MW Zungeru Hydroelectric power project is the second major Hydro Power plant of Nigeria to supply power to the nation as part of the Power Sector Transformation Agenda of the Buhari-led administration.