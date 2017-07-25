Tottenham Hotspur Stars Get Down And Dirty In New York

Fresh off their 4-2 win against Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham Hotspur players arrived in New York on Monday to help renovate a public park.

The players, including captain Hugo Lloris and defender Jan Vertonghen, shoveled dirt and planted grass at the High Line, an elevated section of a disused railway-turned-public park.

“It’s good to discover another side of New York, and always happy to help. It’s funny because when you think about New York you think about skyscrapers and the shops maybe and all the different areas,” Vertonghen said.

He said that he is an occasional gardener helping his brother who lives in the Belgian countryside.

Captain lloris, responding to a question about why Tottenham haven’t signed any players yet in this transfer window said: “Honestly I don’t really care about that (transfers).

“It belongs to the chairman, it belongs to the manager. I am just a player, and I’m committed, I’m involved with my team, and we trust each other. We are used to work(ing) all together for a while now, and we trust each other, and as I said, we will be ready to be competitive again this season.”

Captain Lloris said while the squad competes in friendly matches in the U.S., the team’s main focus remains becoming fit and ready for next season in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur – runners-up in this year’s Premier League are currently participating in the International Champions Cup, a series of friendly association football matches, organized to simulate a tournament.

The Spurs play A.S. Roma at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, on Tuesday.

Read Also: Chicharito Joins West Ham From Bayer Leverkusen