Troops Arrest Four Boko Haram Terrorists In Yobe

The Nigerian Army says troops on a routine patrol have arrested four confirmed Boko Haram terrorists in Kurnari, Yobe State.

The spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, says the escaping terrorists, Bukar Waziri, aged 25 years and Mammade Lawan, aged 20 years, are from Buk, while father and son, Muhammadu Damina, aged 40 years and Isah Muhammadu aged 15 years, are from Talala.

In the meantime, troops of 33 Brigade Nigerian Army, on Operation Forest Kunama ii, on Sunday, July 23, arrested one Salisu Ibrahim, an armed robbery suspect following a tip off.