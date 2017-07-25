United Nations Asks FG To Rescue Other Chibok Girls

Nigeria must increase its efforts to rescue all women and girls abducted by Boko Haram and ensure that the girls complete their education without stigma.

The girl’s rehabilitation and re-integration into the society must also be prioritized while their families should get access to post traumatic care.

The call was made by a United Nations Human Rights Committee, a panel of 23 experts meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.

The panel noted that Nigeria was one of eight countries whose records were examined by the U.N Committee on the elimination of discrimination against women.

It’s the panels belief that girls abducted from north east Nigeria in 2014, “Continue to be subjected to rape, sexual slavery, forced marriage and impregnation by Boko Haram insurgents.

“The Boko Haram has killed 20,000 people and displaced more than 2 million during a seven-year insurgency aimed at creating an Islamic caliphate.

“Although the Chibok girls are the most high-profile case, Boko Haram has kidnapped thousands of adults and children, many of whose cases are neglected”.

About 100 of the 270 girls abducted by the Islamist militants at their secondary school in Chibok, northeast Nigeria in April 2014 have been released, while another 60 have escaped but about 100 are still believed to be in captivity.