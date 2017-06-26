Djokovic To Have Coach Agassi At Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic will have coach Andre Agassi in his corner for as long as required at Wimbledon as the Serb tries to claim back one of his lost grand slam titles.

The 30-year-old teamed up with the eight-time major winner before the French Open, having split with his long-time coaching team.

But the American had already flown home before Djokovic crumbled against Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals.

The exact details of the arrangement between 12-times grand slam champion Djokovic and Agassi remain vague, but Djokovic says they are “going with the flow”.

He says he will able to count on the 47-year-old’s wealth of experience throughout the Wimbledon fortnight.

A year ago Djokovic arrived at Wimbledon as the holder of all four grand slams.

This time, he is down at world number four having seen all of his prized crowns removed from his possession — the rot setting in at Wimbledon last year when, as defending champion, he fell to Sam Querrey in the third round.

Reuters