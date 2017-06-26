Iraq Forces Repel IS Counter-Attack

The Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria have launched counter-attacks as they come under growing pressure from forces in Mosul.

Iraqi officials say the militants deployed large numbers of suicide bombers in different parts of the countries northern city but the affected areas were quickly brought under control.

At least two ISIS counter-attacks were reported in three districts, while there was some 20 air strikes against the group.

It is the final phase of an offensive to remove the militants from Mosul as the group has now been squeezed into a square mile of territory in Mosul’s old city.