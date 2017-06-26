Ivanka Trump Tries To Stay Out Of Politics

Ivanka Trump, the daughter and assistant to U.S. President Donald Trump, discussed her father’s “phenomenal” political instincts hinting that she want’s to stay out of politics.

She made this known during an interview with the Fox News saying:

“I try to stay out of politics, his political instincts are phenomenal. He did something that no one could have imagined he’d be able to accomplish. I feel blessed just being part of the ride from day one and before. But he did something pretty remarkable. But I don’t profess to be a political savant.”

“But no, I think it’s normal to not have 100 percent aligned viewpoints on every issue. I think that would be a very strange and I don’t think anyone operates like that, with a parent, or within the context of an administration. And I think that all different viewpoints being at the table is a positive thing.”

Ivanka Trump is one of the highest profile members of the Trump administration and a frequent presence on the campaign trail,

Ivanka Trump’s husband Jared Kushner is a senior adviser to the president.