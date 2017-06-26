Mexico Gears Up To Face Germany In Confederations Cup Semi-Finals

Channels Television
Updated June 26, 2017

Mexico’s national soccer team trained in the Russian city of Kazan on Monday, ahead of their Confederations Cup semi-final game against Germany on Thursday, in Sochi.

Mexico took advantage of a mix-up in the Russian defence in a match on Saturday (June 24) to score an extraordinary goal which gave the team a 2-1 win and knocked the Confederations Cup hosts out of the tournament.

The team finished second in Group A on seven points, behind Portugal on goal difference. Russia were third with three. Germany topped Group B to set up a last four meeting with Mexico in Sochi.


More on Sports

Lopez So Happy His Wait For Queen’s Title Is Over

Germany Defeat Cameroon To Book Place In Confederations Cup Semis

Ricciardo Wins Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Lopez Wins ‘Biggest Career Title’ At Queen’s

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV