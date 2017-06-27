34 Injured As New York City Subway Train Derails

Thirty-four people suffered minor injuries on Tuesday when a New York City subway train derailed in upper Manhattan, New York City Fire Department said.

All passengers on the train were evacuated and authorities were investigating the incident in Manhattan’s Harlem section, officials said. Witnesses said there was smoke on the tracks.

One of the passengers on the train, Medina Browne, said: “At first we didn’t know what was happening so it was just really an irritant, just an inconvenience. But when he said that there was smoke on the tracks, that’s when we became more concerned. And the good thing was that the conductor did a really good job at keeping us informed as to what was going on every 15 to 20 minutes.”

According to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, service was suspended or rerouted on several subway lines running between upper Manhattan and northern Brooklyn following the accident.

New York City’s subway system, which carries 5.7 million riders on a typical weekday, has come under increasing criticism in recent months for extensive delays and infrastructure in poor condition.

Reuters