Cosby To Face Civil Trial For Sex Abuse In July

Bill Cosby will face a civil trial in July 2018 for sexual assault over an alleged incident at the Playboy Mansion more than four decades ago, a California judge ruled on Tuesday.

Judy Huth has accused Cosby of giving her alcohol and then sexually abusing her around 1974 when she was 15 years old at the Los Angeles mansion famed for hedonistic parties. Judge Craig Karlan set July 30,

Judge Craig Karlan set July 30, 2018, as the trial date for Huth’s lawsuit. The case has been partially delayed by Cosby’s criminal charges.

He gave one deposition in Huth’s case, but a second planned deposition has been put on hold until the criminal case is resolved.

Tuesday’s court hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court took place less than two weeks after Cosby’s criminal trial for sexual assault in Pennsylvania ended in a mistrial when a jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

Cosby, once known as “America’s Dad” for his beloved role as Heathcliff Huxtable in the 1980s television comedy “The Cosby Show,” has seen his reputation destroyed by sexual assault allegations from approximately 60 women.