Mexico Feeling Playful Ahead Of Germany Clash

The Mexican national soccer team held a training session in Sochi on Tuesday ahead of their Confederations Cup semi-final match against Germany.

The players were laughing and playfully punching each other as they warmed up under the watchful eye of Coach Juan Carsol Osorio.

Mexico secured second place in Group A and will play against Germany – the winner of Group B – on June 29 while Group A winners Portugal will clash with Group D runners-up Chile on June 28.

The Confederations Cup final will be held on July 2 in St Petersburg.