Osun Politics: PDP Accuses APC Of Plot To Disrupt Bye-Election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised an alarm over an alleged plan by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to scuttle the process of a free, fair and credible poll in the forthcoming Osun West Senatorial bye-election.

Speaking at a press conference in Osogbo, the Osun State PDP Chairman, Soji Adagunodo alleged that some electoral officers were conniving with some APC chieftains to disenfranchise eligible voters at the strongholds of the PDP by allegedly deleting their names from the voters’ list.

He also alleged that the party had concluded plans to distort the allocation of ballot papers in such a manner that those meant for specific local governments, wards and polling units would be diverted to wrong locations in order to delay the commencement of voting and disenfranchise members of the PDP.

The APC, in a swift response through the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Adelani Baderinwa noted that the allegations were unfounded.

Baderinwa, however, claimed that the PDP resorted to the allegations because they have failed to prepare adequately for the election.

APC’s Mudashir Hussein will contend with Ademola Adeleke of the PDP and aspirants from other political parties at the Osun West Senatorial bye-election scheduled to hold on July 8.