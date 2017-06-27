How Sunny Ade And Ebenezer Obey Influenced Me – Adekunle Gold

Nigerian singer and songwriter Adekunle Kosoko, popularly known as Adekunle Gold, has revealed the motive behind his music and what shaped his music.

Adekunle Gold, who is currently on a tour which will cut across London, Dublin, Paris, New York and Canada, spoke about his music and career plans in an interview with BBC’s Focus on Africa.

Speaking on what influenced him and his music he explained that the King of Juju and multi-instrumentalist King Sunny Ade and Juju musician Ebenezer Obey has influenced him greatly in his line of music.

“Urban highlife is a fusion of Hindi, a little pop and highlife but my core base is highlife, that is why my influence is with King Sunny Ade and Obey, when I write I think about them mostly because they are just beautiful musician and they influence me a lot,” he told BBC’s Focus On Africa.

“They really do good music and if I follow them with all my heart, I may as well make great music.”

He further explained that his faith is a very big part of his music and it has always been that way.

“My faith is a very big part of my music, it has always been with me and it will forever be with me. I totally believe in God and I love Jesus a lot. It fits into my way of life and music as well,” he said.

And because of his faith, the “Orente” singer, who recently formed a band ‘The 79 Element’, said there is next to no chance his videos will get to contain nudity or sex-related scenes and all that bling.

“I am just a guy next door, I don’t have to do all those flashy cars; I am not saying it is not good, I just want to relate to an ordinary man,” he said.

“My goal is to be timeless and if I want to be timeless, I need to do something that will cross over and that will be above all nationality and all ages.”

Adekunle Gold will have the first show of his tour on June 30 in London with his newly found band.

He unveiled the eight-man band on May 18 after his exit from record label YBNL.