Thin Tall Tony, Actors Mourn ‘Fuji House Of Commotion’s Alika
Actor, Victor Eze, popularly known by his character ‘Alika’ in the popular tv drama, Fuji House of Commotion, is dead.
The veteran was said to have died following a battle with his health.
Young entertainers such as Big Brother Naija’s Thin Tall Tony took to Instagram to express sadness over his death on Monday.
TTT praised his acting skills, describing him as a lord when it came to switching between roles.
Was looking like a great day until I heard about your passing sir…he! Ladies and gentlemen has been my biggest influence in characters on stage (he was too good on stage and a Lord in switching roles) he could play 6 roles in one production and you couldn’t tell the difference…we! Dancers, stage actors from the national theatre will always miss you. #saddayfortheatre #thintalltony #proudlynigerian #madeinnigeria #madlove #changebeginswithme #whatscrackerlacking #anothercalabarboy
Fans have also been expressing shock over the news across social media platforms.