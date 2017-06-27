TLC To Release Fifth And Final Album On Friday

Pop group TLC is set to release their fifth and final album on June 30.

Although it’s the end of recording together, Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, left the door open for other ways to collaborate:.

“If we do a residency in Vegas that would be awesome. And you never know, we might do movies and other things,” explained T-Boz.

In the 90’s the girl group claimed and still holds the title of the best-selling American girl group of all time with hits such as, “Scrubs,” Unpretty” and “Waterfalls.”

The ladies said their new self-titled album is classic TLC with a range of ballads to girl power anthems. Late member, Lisa “Left-Eye” Lopes” will be included through an interlude.

“It’s the essence of what you remember her for, that loud spunky voice. Her talking about what we thought in an interview about like, ‘they say we weren’t going to sell no albums, wait a minute, what you mean we ain’t going to sell no albums.’ So you know, it’s like what you loved her for,” T-Boz said of Lopes, who died in a car crash in 2002.

TLC produced the album with the help of their fans via a Kickstarter campaign.