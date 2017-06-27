Yobe Govt Seeks Support For IDPs

The Yobe State Governor Ibrahim Gaidam has called political office holder among other well to do persons to contribute to the wellbeing of the displaced persons and the less privilege in the society.

The Governor was speaking at the distribution ceremony of food items supplied to returning IDPs in Damaturu, Gujba, Gulani and Tarmuwa LGAs of the state by the member representing the constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Usman Kukuwa.

The Governor says the law maker has demonstrates a high scene of kindness worthy of emulation.

Food items supplied to the people include rice, maize, millet, and noodles among several others.

The gesture according to Governor Ibrahim Gaidam represented by the State Commissioner of Works, Transport and Energy Lawan Shettima, will fight hunger among the returning IDPs.

He therefore called on other well to do persons to emulate him.

“Let me thank the member representing Damaturu, Gujba, Gulani and Tarmuwa federal constituency for coming to the help of the people of his constituency with food items which is much needed at this critical time.

“This gesture will complement the efforts my administration has been doing over the years since the commencement of this insurgency by fighting hunger and starvation among the displaced persons.

“These items supplied are very timely as the prices of food stuff are seriously on the rise and above the reach of the common man and what he has done will help the beneficiaries greatly” The governor said.

In his response, Hon. Abdullahi Kukuwa said the need to assist the people of his constituency became necessary in view of the hardships brought to the people of his constituency by the Boko Haram insurgency and hoped the gesture will go a long way in curtailing hunger among the traumatized and displaced people of his constituency.

“My consideration to provide these to the people of my constituency is because they have been displaced over the years and these items will help them commence the lives without any hitch and I hope it will help fight the gross shortage of food among them”.

The lawmaker also revealed that he has renovated two Primary schools destroyed by insurgents in Gujba Local Government area as a way to encourage teaching and learning in the area.

Speaking on behalf of the four LGAs, the chairman Damaturu Local Government Bulama Modu appreciates the gesture and assured that it will help the people as a palliative to commence their legitimate means of livelihoods.

“Let me thank the donor who is also my member at the House of Representatives for this gesture which will help seriously in alleviating the sufferings of the people of the four LGAs”

The beneficiaries were drawn from the four LGAs of Daamaturu, Gujba, Gulani and Tarmuwa Local Government all in Yobe East senatorial zone of the state.