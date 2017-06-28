Arewa Community Takes Stand Against Criminal Herdsmen

Members of the Arewa community in Edo state have vowed to flush out criminal herdsmen among them who have been involved in kidnapping, rape and murder in the state.

The Arewa members who took this resolution in a meeting which held at the Hausa market, Igbira Camp, in Auchi Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo state pledged to peaceful coexistence between them and other residents of the state.

They however appealed to the non-Hausa Fulanis in Edo state to report suspected criminal activities of herdsmen to the security agencies and not take laws into their hands.

The alleged cases of herdsmen’s criminal activities in edo state came to a head last month when two women were allegedly raped and killed in Uzogholo quarters, Ewu, Esan central LGA of the state.

“This was the area they dragged her through and she finally died on this very spot.”

To find a solution to this worrying trend leaders and members of the Arewa community across Edo state are gathered here at the Igbira Camp, Hausa market, Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo state.

The leaders of the Hausa and Fulani communities vow to unveil miscreants should they exist among them while appealing to other Edo state residents not to take laws into their hands.

The General Chairman, Arewa Community Badamasi Salleh said “So this is our place and this is our land, let us maintain this land. Those that want to spoil our relationship with the indigenes, we will not take it, we are calling the attention of those ones who are hiding criminals because of tribe, you are going to meet almighty God, almighty God has no tribe he speaks to all languages.”

The assistant commissioner of police in charge of Auchi Area Command urged members of the group to report suspected troublemakers to the police.

The Area Commander of the Auchi Area Command of the Nigerian Police Force ACP Isah Adamu said “You should not harbor any person who you know is a criminal, even if you are from the same village in the North, even if you are from the same father and mother, if he is a criminal you should not harbor him. The Police needs information”

Some of the attendees speak on the outcome of the meeting.

Secretary, Cow Dealers Edo state, Yahaya Idris said , “Things have changed and we know that it’s from the bad ones that entered from other states that were flushed from there. So we are also trying our best to see how we can also flush those bad ones from Edo State.”

Arewa Woman Leader, Edo State Jumai Musah said “Any tangible information about the herdsmen, we need to call the Police officers or those who are supposed to handle the case, you cannot take laws into your hands.”

The participants are also confident the meeting has helped them forge a united front that will bring an end to the activities of violent herdsmen in the state.