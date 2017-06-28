Despite Major Setback, Trump Predicts Big Healthcare Surprise

Despite a major setback in the United States Senate, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the Republican healthcare bill was moving along well and predicted a “big surprise”.

In a big hit to a seven-year quest to undo Democratic former President Barack Obama’s signature legislative achievement, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday abandoned plans to get the bill passed this week.

Trump, who met with Republican senators on Tuesday made his optimistic comments to reporters at the White House on Wednesday while meeting with players from the Chicago Cubs, the 2016 World Series baseball champions.

Trump later said he did not think U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer was serious about asking for a meeting for all 100 U.S. senators to negotiate health care changes.

“Healthcare is working along very well. You’re gonna have a big surprise with a great health care package. So now they’re happy,” Trump said.

When asked what he meant by ‘big surprise’, he said, “I think you’re going to have a great, great surprise. It’s going to be great.”