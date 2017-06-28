FG Declares Nigeria Meningitis Free

The Federal Government has officially declared Nigeria free from the latest ‘type c’ deadly Cero Spinal Meningitis (CSM) which has claimed thousands of lives since the outbreak in 2016.

The Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Oyewole disclosed this to State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council weekly meeting in Abuja.

He said that there has been no polio case recorded for the year 2017 while cholera outbreak in Kwara State has fizzled out.

Similarly, the minister announced an approval by the Council to include members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) into the National Health Insurance Scheme.

He said the approval would guarantee the corps members access to quality healthcare and prevent unnecessary deaths in the country.