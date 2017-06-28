ICPC, SARS Operatives Raid Former Vice President Sambo’s Residence

Security operatives on Wednesday raided the residence of former Vice President Namadi Sambo in Kaduna State.

The operatives were from the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police.

A resident of the area told Channels Television that the operatives blocked the major road leading to the Vice President’s residence for two hours to wade off motorists and other passersby plying the road, while others were said to have gone into the residence apparently for searching.

Although it was unclear if they carted away some money, the operatives were said to have moved out of the residence in a convoy.

Attempts by journalists to ask questions were resisted by the operatives who threatened to shoot anybody who come closer to the house.