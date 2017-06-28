Russia On Track To Host 2018 World Cup, Say Fans

Soccer fans who have travelled to Russia in support of their national teams at the Confederations Cup said the host country had made a good headstart in its preparations for the 2018 World Cup.

The Confederations Cup has given Russia a chance to show off its preparations for next year’s World Cup and allay concerns over stadium security and infrastructure.

Read Also: Mexico Knock Confederations Cup Hosts Russia Out

The two-week tournament is largely seen as a stress test to assess the readiness of four of Russia’s World Cup venues and its ability to handle fans from overseas.

Fans enjoying the games in three of the Russian cities told Reuters the main issue they faced as visitors was the language barrier with locals. But the work of volunteers and the hospitality of Russian people was high on the commendation list for fans.

Other remarks included the absence of direct flights between hosting cities and a lack of sufficient accommodation in some areas.

Russia is set to host the 2018 World Cup in 12 stadiums spread across 11 cities, including Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan and Sochi.