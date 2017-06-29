Defoe Joins Bournemouth On Free Transfer

England and Sunderland striker, Jermain Defoe, has joined AFC Bournemouth on a free transfer.

The striker who joined Bournemouth on a three-year deal made 93 appearances for Sunderland, scoring 37 goals while cultivating an ever-lasting relationship with the Sunderland fans.

Defoe reignited his England career while on Wearside with Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate recalling him in March 2017, and he did what he does best with a Wembley return resulting in his 20th international goal.

The 34-year-old scored his 150th Premier League goal on November 19, 2016, in a 3–0 home win against Hull City, becoming the joint seventh highest goalscorer in Premier League history.

