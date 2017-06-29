Gov Dickson Dissolves Caretaker Committee Of Eight LGAs

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson has approved the dissolution of the caretaker committees of the eight Local Government Areas in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary.

“With immediate effect, all the Local Government Area Caretaker Committee Chairmen and their members have been directed to handover to the Head of Administration of their various councils.

“The Governor thanks all the chairmen and their members for their selfless services to the State, especially at this difficult times, and wishes them well in all their future endeavours”.

Similarly, Governor Dickson approved with immediate effect, the dissolution of all the statutory commissions in the state whose tenure of office had elapsed, with the exception of the Local Government Service Commission.

He expressed his appreciation to them for their services to the state and wished them well.

