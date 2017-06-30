Boy Who Went Viral For Singing Davido’s ‘IF’ Loses Mother

Channels Television
Updated June 30, 2017

The five-year-old boy Utibe who went viral on social media for singing Davido’s hit track ‘IF’ has lost his mother.

The little kid caught Davido’s attention after the video of him singing the song went viral.

The news of Utibe’s video performance also came with the revelation that the boy’s mother, a single mom of four, is physically challenged and lived in a make-shift ‘house’ with her children.

When Davido got to know of the family’s plight the artiste reached and made arrangements for a house to be built for the family. Unfortunately, there has now been a tragic twist to the feel-good story.


