Boy Who Went Viral For Singing Davido’s ‘IF’ Loses Mother
The five-year-old boy Utibe who went viral on social media for singing Davido’s hit track ‘IF’ has lost his mother.
The little kid caught Davido’s attention after the video of him singing the song went viral.
The news of Utibe’s video performance also came with the revelation that the boy’s mother, a single mom of four, is physically challenged and lived in a make-shift ‘house’ with her children.
Rest in peace UTIBES MUM.. U struggled to live, u where always telling me u want to start business I told u to recover first, now I got a call u are gone so soon, if life was to be sold I will buy some more years for u…I tried to battle with ur health,but my best wasn’t good enough, Who will look after utibe and the two younger sisters.. Who will live in the huz we are building for u… I just wish u slept in that huz even for a second.. My heart is heavy. But GOD knows best. Rip ma’am. @instablog9ja @davidoofficial
When Davido got to know of the family’s plight the artiste reached and made arrangements for a house to be built for the family. Unfortunately, there has now been a tragic twist to the feel-good story.