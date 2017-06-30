Conor McGregor Shows Off Boxing Style Ahead Of Mayweather Fight

Ultimate fighter Conor McGregor has posted video of a workout to his Instagram account as he prepares for what the Las Vegas hype machine is calling the “Fight of the Century”.

McGregor will take to the boxing ring on August 26th in Las Vegas where opponent Floyd Mayweather will put his unbeaten record on the line in a contest that is expected to bring both fighters as much as 100 million dollars each.

Mayweather, 40, retired in 2015 with an unblemished 49-0 professional boxing record while McGregor, 28, is the UFC’s lightweight champion.