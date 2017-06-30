France’s Le Pen Put Under Formal Investigation Over EU Funds

Channels Television
Updated June 30, 2017
Courtesy: france24.com

French far-right leader, Marine Le Pen was placed under formal investigation on Friday as part of a probe into the alleged misuse of European Union funds to pay parliamentary assistants.

Le Pen, who is being investigated for breach of trust, has previously denied any wrongdoing in a case that she has said is politically motivated.

The European Parliament believes the money went to National Front employees working for the party in France rather than those working for the party’s lawmakers in Brussels. Last February, Le Pen’s chief-of-staff Catherine Griset was placed under formal investigation by a financial court, while her longtime bodyguard Thierry Legier was questioned.

The formal investigation of Le Pen comes less than two weeks after she won a seat in the French National Assembly. She is no longer a member of the European Parliament.


More on World News

Trump Faults U.S. Trade Deal With South Korea

U.S., South Korea Have ‘Strong, Solid Plan’ On North Korea – North

Germans Celebrate Legalisation Of Same-Sex Marriage

China Says It Opposes U.S. Sanctions Targeting China Over North Korea

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV