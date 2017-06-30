Prince Charles And Camilla Kick Off Canadian Tour In Iqaluit

Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, began their three-day tour of Canada on Thursday, arriving in Iqaluit, Nunavut.

They were welcomed by local dignitaries before enjoying a traditional Inuit ceremony.

Prince Charles delighted the crowd by greeting them with a few words in Inuktitut, the Inuit language, before returning to English.

“I could not be more delighted to be back in Canada. Arriving here today brings back the happiest of memories,” he said.

During their visit, Prince Charles is expected to participate in discussions about reviving the Inuit language, while Camilla will spend her time on women’s issues, the CBC reported.

The royal couple will also pay a visit to the Canadian capital, Ottawa.